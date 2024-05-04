x
Shift DGP, Chief Secretary, Kanakamedala asks EC

Shift DGP, Chief Secretary, Kanakamedala asks EC

TDP senior leader and former Rajya Sabha member, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, on Saturday asked the Election Commission to transfer DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy and chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy from their posts. He wanted the Election Commission to hold elections in the presence of observers and not these two officers.

Speaking to media persons in Delhi on Saturday, Kanakamedala said that these two officers have failed to protect law and order in the state. They have also failed to deliver pensions to the people at their doorstep despite repeated requests, he said.

Kanakamedala wanted the Election Commission to hand over the total election process to the observers sent from other states. He also wanted special forces to be deployed to the critical constituencies across the state. He wanted the Election Commission to stop using the local police force and the local officials in the election process.

He said that the State Chief Electoral Officer had identified 14 Assembly constituencies as critical constituencies and wondered why Pulivendula is not included. He wanted the Election Commission to include Pulivendula as the critical constituency and deploy additional forces.

Kanakamedala alleged that the ruling YSR Congress leaders were resorting to violence in Kuppam Assembly constituency. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were terrorizing the voters in the constituency on a regular basis. He further alleged that the local police have become mute spectators to these violent incidents of the YSR Congress leaders.

He wanted the Election Commission to give an assurance to the people that they could go to the police station freely and cast their vote. He wanted the Election Commission to deploy Central forces to monitor the security for the people in every Assembly constituency.

Kanakamedla wanted the Election Commission to take action against those who were resorting to violent incidents in the state. He also wanted the Election Commission to keep its eyes open and not to depend on the officials from the state.

The former MP said that the officials in the state were working under the eyes of the ruling YSR Congress. The officials were reporting to Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged and wanted the Election Commission to keep these officials out of election duty.

