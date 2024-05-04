Three big announcements coming from Vijay Deverakonda

It has been a while since Vijay Deverakonda scored a big hit. But he is rushed with several offers. Vijay Deverakonda will celebrate his birthday on May 9th and there are three big announcements coming from the actor. Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s actioner and the makers will announce the title of the film on May 9th. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda’s next film has been announced today and the film is a rural entertainer packed with action. Ravi Kiran Kola is the director and Dil Raju is the producer.

Rowdy Janardhan is the title considered for the film and the makers will announce the title on May 9th. The filming starts later this year. Vijay Deverakonda also signed a film for Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan and the official announcement about the project too will be made on May 9th. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project. On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, three big announcements would be made.