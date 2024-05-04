Double iSmart back on to the Track

Puri Jagannadh and Ram are teaming up for the second time and it is Double iSmart. The shoot of the film is kept on hold due to financial hurdles and breaking all the barriers, the team is back on to the sets after five months. The film missed a summer release and Puri Jagannadh is in plans to complete the pending shoot at the earliest and release the film. The current schedule of Double iSmart is happening in Mumbai and Kavya Thapar is the leading lady. The climax portions along with two songs have to be filmed in Double iSmart.

The film may hit the screens in July this year. Puri Connects are producing Double iSmart and Mani Sharma is scoring the music. The pending songs were recorded recently. All the pending shoot will happen in Mumbai. The post-production work of Double iSmart too is happening at a faster pace.