Sharmila blames Jagan on liquor sales in AP

AP Congress president Y S Sharmila on Saturday blamed chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for liquor sales in the state. She alleged that the chief minister had failed to implement total prohibition in the state.

She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to bring in total prohibition in phases and would come to the people in 2024 seeking votes only after implementing the total prohibition. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy had gone back on his promise and had promoted liquor sales in the state, she alleged.

He also took a dig at the chief minister for the cheap brands of liquor being sold in the state. She wondered if the brands of liquor available in Andhra Pradesh are found nowhere in the country. These brands are exclusive for Andhra Pradesh, she said.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had increased the sale of liquor by Rs 30,000 crore in the last five years. She alleged that the chief minister was squeezing the pockets of the people on a daily basis. The government was looting the hard-earned money of the people across the state for the past five years, she said.

She wanted to know if Jagan Mohan Reddy still remembered his promise to the people of bringing in total prohibition. The women in the state have voted for the YSR Congress in the 2019 general election only on the promise of bringing total prohibition, she said.

She also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy as leader of opposition had said that liquor business is the trade of flesh and blood of the people. However, after coming to power, he continued the trade sucking more blood of the people, Sharmila alleged.

She made an appeal to the women of the state to question Jagan Mohan Reddy wherever he visited in the coming days on liquor policy. She also wanted the women to question Jagan Mohan Reddy on his promise of total prohibition in the state.