Vijay Deverakonda’s next Announced

After a debacle like Family Star, top producer Dil Raju is collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda once again and this time it is for a rural action drama. Rajavaaru Ranigaaru fame Ravi Kiran Kola will direct this film which is a mass entertainer packed with action. The team will announce more details about the film on May 9th marking the birthday of Vijay Deverakonda. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and the final script of the film is locked. The pre-production work is underway.

As per the update, the filming of this untitled film is expected to start in October and the makers are aiming a summer 2025 release for the project. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for an action entertainer directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a cop in this big-budget attempt.

