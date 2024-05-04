x
Pic Talk: Sobhita Dhulipala wows in a Black Bikini

Published on May 4, 2024 by

Hot beauty Sobhita Dhulipala is quite selective when it comes to films and she has done films in all the Indian languages. Keeping her rumors aside, Sobhita Dhulipala loves glamorous photoshoots and she often slips into bikinis. Exposing her toned body and curvaceous looks, Sobhita Dhulipala slipped into a two-piece black bikini showing off her curves. The actress posed for GQ Fashion Magazine and the pictures are viral. Sobhita Dhulipala hasn’t done any Telugu film in the recent times but the actress is speculated to be dating Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya.

