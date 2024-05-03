x
Naidu promises to protect people’s properties by revoking Land Titling Act

Published on May 3, 2024 by

Naidu promises to protect people’s properties by revoking Land Titling Act

Asking how the old people can draw their pensions if the amount is credited to their bank accounts, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday asked why the State Government is causing great inconvenience to the old-age pensioners by forcing them to make rounds to the bank branches.

“I am saying that this distress of the old people will certainly result in tribulations for Chief Secretary, Jawhar Reddy. This psycho Chief Minister takes an evil pleasure if people suffer a lot,” Chandrababu Naidu remarked while addressing Praja Galam which is largely attended at Markapur and Podili in Prakasam district.

The photo mania of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has reached its peak, Chandrababu Naidu remarked and made an appeal to the people to defeat Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy, who is a smuggler of red sanders. Promising to repeal the Land Titling Act to protect the properties of the people, the TDP supremo also assured the gathering that Markapur will be upgraded as the district headquarters.

Making an appeal to the voters to elect Narayan Reddy to the Assembly and Magunta to the Lok Sabha, the former chief minister also promised to supply water to Podili by completing the Veligonda project. Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that Jagan is just playing various kinds of dramas to win the public sympathy.

“In 2014 Jagan played a drama and sought votes in the name of his father, who died a few years ago and in 2019 he again played another game that his paternal uncle died and the Kodi Katti drama. Now in 2024 he raised curtains for another play in the name of a small stone which is not seen at all,” Chandrababu Naidu said and made an appeal to the\m to think twice before going to exercise their franchise.

The former chief minister reiterated that the Super-Six will certainly transform the lives of all sections of people and said that the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP will bring the double-engine circar to develop the State. Chandrababu Naidu also promised to come to the rescue of Muslims, SCs and BCs by providing all kinds of welfare programmes, including pension and other benefits.

“Increase the speed of the cycle (the TDP symbol) and our victory in these elections is unstoppable,” Chandrababu Naidu told the massive gathering amidst thunderous applause.

