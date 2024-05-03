x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

With Ghilli and HHVM, AM Rathnam announces his big comeback!

Published on May 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

With Ghilli and HHVM, AM Rathnam announces his big comeback!

Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli shocked distributors and exhibitors with the kind of earth shattering response it is receiving everywhere upon re-release. Producer AM Rathnam is exhilarated with the response and he stated that upon re-release box office collections of the cult blockbuster have crossed even the collections it received during the first release, 20 years ago. It collected over Rs.30 crores gross worldwide till date creating a huge record in re-releases and it is still going strong all-over.

The cult following that the film has built over the years has surprised the producer and he expressed great satisfaction upon creating such a great content that people would remember for years.

He is happy that his production house has been producing such cult films over the years, including, Kartavyam, Peddarikam, Kushi, 7/G Brundavan Colony and many more.

While a 20 year old film, from him, has been able to create such phenomenon, his next big budget bonanza starring Pawan Kalyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit Teaser has been receiving thundering response all over, too.

Pawan Kalyan in new attire and his “War for Justice” stance in a character that lives and breathes for people have been hugely popular upon the release of the teaser. Oscar winning composer MM Keeravaani’s score has aptly resonated with the emotions the makers wanted to portray.

Young director Jyothi Krisna taking over the project and releasing a new teaser with high quality content has impressed fans to no bound as well. Overall, many industry insiders are stating that veteran producer AM Rathnam has announced his comeback in an imposing manner.

Next Naidu promises to protect people’s properties by revoking Land Titling Act Previous Criminal case registered on Bandla Ganesh
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song

Latest

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

Most Read

image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts
image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR

Related Articles

Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal Payal Rajput Charmin Look Simran Choudhary Pretty Look Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot