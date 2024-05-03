With Ghilli and HHVM, AM Rathnam announces his big comeback!

Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli shocked distributors and exhibitors with the kind of earth shattering response it is receiving everywhere upon re-release. Producer AM Rathnam is exhilarated with the response and he stated that upon re-release box office collections of the cult blockbuster have crossed even the collections it received during the first release, 20 years ago. It collected over Rs.30 crores gross worldwide till date creating a huge record in re-releases and it is still going strong all-over.

The cult following that the film has built over the years has surprised the producer and he expressed great satisfaction upon creating such a great content that people would remember for years.

He is happy that his production house has been producing such cult films over the years, including, Kartavyam, Peddarikam, Kushi, 7/G Brundavan Colony and many more.

While a 20 year old film, from him, has been able to create such phenomenon, his next big budget bonanza starring Pawan Kalyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit Teaser has been receiving thundering response all over, too.

Pawan Kalyan in new attire and his “War for Justice” stance in a character that lives and breathes for people have been hugely popular upon the release of the teaser. Oscar winning composer MM Keeravaani’s score has aptly resonated with the emotions the makers wanted to portray.

Young director Jyothi Krisna taking over the project and releasing a new teaser with high quality content has impressed fans to no bound as well. Overall, many industry insiders are stating that veteran producer AM Rathnam has announced his comeback in an imposing manner.