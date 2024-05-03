Criminal case registered on Bandla Ganesh

Tollywood actor, producer and Congress politician Bandla Ganesh has landed into controversies and legal troubles several times in the past. A criminal case has been lodged against Bandla Ganesh for occuying a house located in Filmnagar, Hyderabad. Heera Group Chairman Nowhera Shaik approached the cops. She revealed that multiple attempts have been made to vacate Bandla Ganesh from their property that is valued at Rs 75 crores.

Shaikh approached DGP to intervene into the issue after which the Film Nagar police registered a case on Bandla Ganesh under sections 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Bandla Ganesh is yet to respond about the incident. Reports also said that Bandla Ganesh created fake documents on the property and he is trying to register it on his name. Bandla Ganesh has been trying hard to make his comeback in Telugu cinema but he could not lock a project. He has been active in Telangana politics from Congress.