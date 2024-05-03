Yeamayyinde: Foot-tapping Melody From DNV

Ashok Galla’s new movie Devaki Nandana Vasudeva under the direction of Arjun Jandyala generated a strong buzz, after the release of the glimpse. As shown in the clip, the movie besides action and mass elements will also have spiritual aspects. The film’s musical journey begins with the makers releasing the lyrical of the first song Yeamayyinde.

Yeamayyinde is a foot-tapping melody composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Ashok Galla appeared in a rugged avatar and he is madly in love with Varanasi Manasa. He describes his feelings through this song penned by Suresh Gangula. Eshwar Dathu brings additional magic with his soulful singing. The visuals as equally pleasing. Rasool Ellore’s top-class work is evident.

Ashok Galla who is a good dancer enacted graceful moves. The pairing of him with Varanasi Manasa looked good on screen.

The movie is produced by Lalithambika Productions.