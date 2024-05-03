x
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Yeamayyinde: Foot-tapping Melody From DNV

Yeamayyinde: Foot-tapping Melody From DNV

Ashok Galla’s new movie Devaki Nandana Vasudeva under the direction of Arjun Jandyala generated a strong buzz, after the release of the glimpse. As shown in the clip, the movie besides action and mass elements will also have spiritual aspects. The film’s musical journey begins with the makers releasing the lyrical of the first song Yeamayyinde.

Yeamayyinde is a foot-tapping melody composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Ashok Galla appeared in a rugged avatar and he is madly in love with Varanasi Manasa. He describes his feelings through this song penned by Suresh Gangula. Eshwar Dathu brings additional magic with his soulful singing. The visuals as equally pleasing. Rasool Ellore’s top-class work is evident.

Ashok Galla who is a good dancer enacted graceful moves. The pairing of him with Varanasi Manasa looked good on screen.

The movie is produced by Lalithambika Productions.

