Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS

Published on July 4, 2025 by swathy

Pawan Kalyan's Dedication wows Team UBS
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders
Junior's Viral Vayyari: Kireeti, Sreeleela's Moves Go Viral
Allu Aravind Questioned by the ED Officials
Prabhas promises to Help Fish Venkat

Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has decided to wrap up the pending shoots of all his films. He is done with Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG. While Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for July 24th release, OG will hit the screens on September 25th. Pawan Kalyan has allocated dates for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Harish Shankar is the director and Sreeleela is the leading lady. He completed two quick schedules of the shoot in Annapurna Studios and Aluminium Factory and he shot for his role for 14 days.

Though he has a lot of political meetings scheduled, Pawan Kalyan is committed and he attended the shoot. He even did not have many political meetings on the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. His dedication has left the team in wow. Harish Shankar is in plans to wrap up the portions of Pawan Kalyan before August. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film is the remake of Theri and Harish Shankar has done enough changes to suit the Telugu audience. The film releases next year.

Pawan Kalyan's Dedication wows Team UBS
Junior's Viral Vayyari: Kireeti, Sreeleela's Moves Go Viral
Allu Aravind Questioned by the ED Officials

Pawan Kalyan's Dedication wows Team UBS
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders
Junior's Viral Vayyari: Kireeti, Sreeleela's Moves Go Viral
Allu Aravind Questioned by the ED Officials
Prabhas promises to Help Fish Venkat

Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders
Revanth Reddy inaugurates Malabar Gold's manufacturing unit in Hyd
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash

