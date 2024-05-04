New Release date for Prathinidhi 2

Tollywood actor Nara Rohit is aiming a comeback with Prathinidhi 2 and he is coming back to Telugu films after a long break. Prathinidhi 2 is a political drama that discusses about contemporary politics and the ongoing political system in the Telugu states. The film was announced for April 25th release but it was delayed due to censor hurdles. The film completed all the censor formalities recently and the makers today announced that Prathinidhi 2 will hit the screens on May 10th across the globe.

Telugu journalist Murthy Devagupthapu is making his debut as director with Prathinidhi 2 and Vanara Entertainments, Rana Arts are the producers. Siri Lella is the leading lady and Prathinidhi 2 is hitting the screens two days before the Assembly and Parliament polls in AP. Nara Rohit essays the role of a ruthless journalist who fights against the corrupted political system.