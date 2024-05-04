One more disappointing weekend for Telugu Cinema

Tollywood has been struggling to deliver a decent hit during the core summer holiday season. Political heat along with the IPL matches and the scorching summer heat has been restricting the audience to visit the theatres. The footfalls are quite low and most of the theatres in the Telugu states are shut during the core holiday season. None of the films featuring star actors are in the summer battle and this is the major reason for the low footfalls.

Allari Naresh’s Aa Okkati Adakku and Suhas’ Prasanna Vadhanam released on Friday and both the films opened to poor occupancies. Though the talk of Prasanna Vadhanam is ok, the film remained low and failed to pick up on Saturday. Aa Okkati Adakku was rejected because of the pale content. Tollywood witnessed one more disappointing weekend at the summer box-office.