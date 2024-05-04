Prabhas keeps Kannappa team in Waiting Mode

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has several film commitments and he agreed to be seen in a special cameo in Manchu Vishnu’s prestigious film Kannappa. The shoot of the film is happening in Ramoji Film City and Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar recently joined the sets and he wrapped up the shoot in the film. Prabhas allocated dates for the film in the mid of April and he rescheduled them to the first week of May. Prabhas did not turn up and the team scheduled Akshay Kumar’s episodes. Prabhas is yet to allocate new dates for Kannappa but he promised Manchu Vishnu to complete the shoot in this month.

While Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, Prabhas will be seen as Nandeeshwarudu in Kannappa. Prabhas has three days to shoot for his role in Kannappa. Mohanlal, Shivaraj Kumar, Nayanthara, Kriti Sanon, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam will be seen in other prominent roles in this devotional attempt. Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director and 24 Frames Factory are the producers. Kannappa releases next year. A major portion of the film is shot in New Zealand and this is the costliest film made in Manchu Vishnu’s career. Mohan Babu will also be seen in a prominent role in Kannappa.