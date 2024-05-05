x
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Nayanthara in Yash’s Next?

After the super success of KGF franchise, the entire nation is waiting for the next film of Yash. The talented actor announced that he will shoot for his next film Toxic and it would be directed by Geethu Mohandas. The filming commences very soon and the makers are finalizing the actors. After considering several names, the makers have locked Nayanthara for the role of the leading lady and the actress met the team a couple of times in the recent times. Nayanthara has given her nod and the makers will make an official announcement soon. Names like Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan are considered in the past.

Toxic will be made on a huge budget and is a pan-Indian film that will be produced by KVN Productions. Yash will co-produce Toxic. Nayanthara hasn’t signed a Kannada film in the recent years and she was last seen in Upendra’s Super. She is currently busy with films in Tamil and Hindi languages. Yash is currently preparing himself for the role in Toxic and the film is announced for summer 2025 release.

