A Rare honour for Karan Johar

Legendary filmmaker Karan Johar who is busy with several films is also a popular host. The top filmmaker will soon receive an honour at the Gold House Gala. He will be honoured at the Third Annual Gold House Gala and the event will take place at the Music Centre in Los Angeles on May 11th, 2024. Top Asian-Pacific and multicultural leaders will convene to celebrate the 2024 A100 list – the 100 most-impactful change-makers in culture and society over the past year.

Lucy Liu and Bang Si Hyuk are the other celebrities who will receive the honour apart from Karan Johar. The top Indian filmmaker is currently producing several big-ticket films in Hindi.