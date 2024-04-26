Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are no longer in a Relationship?

It appears that Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika have called it quits. The couple, who have been together for a number of years, have recently stopped sharing photos of each other on social media and have even unfollowed one another on Instagram. While neither of them have publicly addressed the reason behind their breakup, rumors have been circulating on social media.

Although an official confirmation is still pending, it has been reported that Shruti and Santanu ended their relationship about a month ago and have been living separately since then. Recently, Shruti took a break from social media and upon her return, she deleted all her recent posts with Santanu. The couple had been in a relationship since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.