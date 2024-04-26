RK Sagar’s The 100 Teaser: Action Thriller

RK Sagar will next be seen as an IPS officer named Vikranth in his next outing The 100. The makers who recently released the film’s first look poster have unveiled its teaser today. Mega Mother Anjana Devi Konidela launched the teaser.

The teaser depicts RK Sagar’s tough and strong character in the movie. He doesn’t follow rules and is on a mission to abolish criminal activities in his territory. Someone in the city kills many criminals. Apparently, the IPS Officer is probed in the case.

The teaser promises The 100 is going to be an engaging action thriller. Director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar presented this character impressively. Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, and J Tharak Ram are producing the movie. Harshavardhan Rameshwar’s background score is terrific.

The makers are planning to release of the movie soon.