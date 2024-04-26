x
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
RK Sagar’s The 100 Teaser: Action Thriller

Published on April 26, 2024 by

Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
Kollywood pins hopes on Suriya’s Kanguva

RK Sagar’s The 100 Teaser: Action Thriller

RK Sagar will next be seen as an IPS officer named Vikranth in his next outing The 100. The makers who recently released the film’s first look poster have unveiled its teaser today. Mega Mother Anjana Devi Konidela launched the teaser.

The teaser depicts RK Sagar’s tough and strong character in the movie. He doesn’t follow rules and is on a mission to abolish criminal activities in his territory. Someone in the city kills many criminals. Apparently, the IPS Officer is probed in the case.

The teaser promises The 100 is going to be an engaging action thriller. Director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar presented this character impressively. Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, and J Tharak Ram are producing the movie. Harshavardhan Rameshwar’s background score is terrific.

The makers are planning to release of the movie soon.

