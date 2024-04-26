Varun Tej to campaign for Pawan Kalyan

It will be a crucial election for Pawan Kalyan and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh. The Assembly and Parliament elections are scheduled to take place on May 13th and the results will be out on June 4th. Pawan Kalyan is contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency and he started his campaign long ago. Pawan is also campaigning for other leaders in Andhra Pradesh. Mega Prince Varun Tej will participate in the election campaign for Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram on April 27th. The actor will tour across the constituency to support Pawan Kalyan.

Varun Tej’s father Naga Babu has been camping in Andhra Pradesh from the past few months and is playing a crucial role for Janasena. Megastar Chiranjeevi too will campaign for Pawan Kalyan for a day in May. Janasena in alliance with TDP and BJP is contesting in the upcoming polls in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan kept all his film commitments aside and is focused on AP politics.