x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej to campaign for Pawan Kalyan

Published on April 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna
image
Pic Talk: Samantha nails it in Style
image
Akira Nandan joins Acting School

Varun Tej to campaign for Pawan Kalyan

It will be a crucial election for Pawan Kalyan and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh. The Assembly and Parliament elections are scheduled to take place on May 13th and the results will be out on June 4th. Pawan Kalyan is contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency and he started his campaign long ago. Pawan is also campaigning for other leaders in Andhra Pradesh. Mega Prince Varun Tej will participate in the election campaign for Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram on April 27th. The actor will tour across the constituency to support Pawan Kalyan.

Varun Tej’s father Naga Babu has been camping in Andhra Pradesh from the past few months and is playing a crucial role for Janasena. Megastar Chiranjeevi too will campaign for Pawan Kalyan for a day in May. Janasena in alliance with TDP and BJP is contesting in the upcoming polls in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan kept all his film commitments aside and is focused on AP politics.

Next RK Sagar’s The 100 Teaser: Action Thriller Previous Krishnamma: Mythri & Prime Show releasing on May 10
else

TRENDING

image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna
image
Pic Talk: Samantha nails it in Style

Latest

image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Nani spending Lavishly on HIT 3
image
Dhoom Dhaam is a perfect family entertainer: Chetan Krishna
image
Pic Talk: Samantha nails it in Style
image
Akira Nandan joins Acting School

Most Read

image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States

Related Articles

Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree