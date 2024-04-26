x
Krishnamma: Mythri & Prime Show releasing on May 10

Krishnamma: Mythri & Prime Show releasing on May 10

Versatile actor Satyadev turning heads with his phenomenal performances. He is now coming with raw and rustic action drama ‘Krishnamma.’ V.V. Gopalakrishna is directing this movie, produced under the banner of Arunachala Creations. The movie is presented by star director Koratala Siva and produced by Krishna Kommalapati.

Currently, the production team is actively engaged in promotional efforts for the movie.

Today, the filmmakers shared some exciting news that has significantly heightened anticipation for the film. The distribution responsibilities for the grand release of “Krishnamma” have been taken up by leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Prime Show Entertainments. The film is set for a global release on May 10th.

The release date was revealed via an eye-catching poster, generating considerable buzz.

With the support of these two prominent distribution giants, “Krishnamma” is poised to enjoy a widespread and impactful release in theaters worldwide.

The movie stars Athira Raj alongside Satyadev, with Laxman Meesala, Krishna, Archana Iyer, Raghu Kunche, and Nandagopal in key roles. Kaala Bhairava is scoring music.

