Tamannaah gets summoned by the Mumbai Cops

Top actress Tamannaah got summoned by the Mumbai cops for endorsing Mahadev online gaming and betting application. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned the actress for promoting the viewing of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the app named Fairplay. The actress will appear before the cell next week. The reports said that some of the IPL matches are available for streaming on the Fairplay app and a complaint was registered against the app.

The statements of singer Badshah and the managers of Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt have registered their statements with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Fairplay has several sports and it is into entertainment gambling. Fairplay is an app run by Mahadev online gaming app that has several platforms. Last year, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for promoting Mahadev online gaming.