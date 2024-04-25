Rashmika drops an update about Dhanush’s Kubera

Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Dhanush’s upcoming film Kubera, an action entertainer directed by Sekhar Kammula. The current schedule of the film is happening in Mumbai and the schedule started recently. Rashmika posted an update saying that the ongoing schedule of the film is wrapped up in Mumbai. King Nagarjuna is essaying a crucial role in the film and there are reports that he will be seen as a cop. Dhanush’s look gained prominence and Kubera is one of the crazy projects from South.

The film will have a pan-Indian release next year. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and Asian Cinemas are the producers. Rashmika is also shooting for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and the film releases on August 15th. She is also in talks for a couple of Telugu and Tamil films.