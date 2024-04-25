Ravi Teja’s next gets an Interesting Title

Mass Maharaj is not in a mood to slow down despite delivering several debacles. The actor is shooting for Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar and the film hits the screens very soon. Ravi Teja is in talks with Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV for a full-length entertainer and the filming starts soon. The scriptwork of the film is currently happening. As per the exclusive update we hear, the film is titled ‘Donga – Police’. Ravi Teja plays the role of a thief while the leading lady has been given the role of a cop in this full length comic entertainer.

Anudeep is a master in delivering entertainment and Ravi Teja’s comic timing in his direction can do wonders. Anudeep has been taking more time for the script to be completed. Bheems is the music composer and Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this project. Ravi Teja also announced working with a debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu and the film too will be produced by Sithara Entertainments. Ravi Teja will shoot for both these films simultaneously.