Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Home > Movie News

JioCinema launches the cheapest OTT Plan

Published on April 25, 2024 by

JioCinema launches the cheapest OTT Plan

JioCinema is the official streaming partner of IPL 2024 and there are no subscription charges currently for the Indian content. For the Hollywood content including Warner Bros, HBO Max and others, Jio has been charging Rs 999 per year. Now, JioCinema came up with the cheapest OTT plan of Rs 29 per month. Under this plan, the users will get ad free access to all the content except sports and it will be restricted to one device. The users can download the content on JioCinema for free.

JioCinema also announced a Rs 89 plan per month and this plan can be accessed on four devices with all the premium benefits. All the content will be available for streaming in 4K. JioCinema has acquired several films in the past few months and there is a lot of free content and premium content for viewing on the platform. JioCinema has now introduced the cheapest subscription plans when compared to digital giants like Netflix and Amazon. JioCinema is in talks to acquire the rights of several Indian big films in the coming years.

