JioCinema launches the cheapest OTT Plan

JioCinema is the official streaming partner of IPL 2024 and there are no subscription charges currently for the Indian content. For the Hollywood content including Warner Bros, HBO Max and others, Jio has been charging Rs 999 per year. Now, JioCinema came up with the cheapest OTT plan of Rs 29 per month. Under this plan, the users will get ad free access to all the content except sports and it will be restricted to one device. The users can download the content on JioCinema for free.

JioCinema also announced a Rs 89 plan per month and this plan can be accessed on four devices with all the premium benefits. All the content will be available for streaming in 4K. JioCinema has acquired several films in the past few months and there is a lot of free content and premium content for viewing on the platform. JioCinema has now introduced the cheapest subscription plans when compared to digital giants like Netflix and Amazon. JioCinema is in talks to acquire the rights of several Indian big films in the coming years.