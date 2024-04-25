Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest ever Experiment

Vijay Deverakonda is a sensation in Telugu cinema but all his recent films fell short of expectations. The actor is currently busy with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama and he plays the role of a cop in this untitled flick. As per the exclusive information we have, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the biggest ever experiment. His film with Gowtam will not have a single song in the film. Songs are playing a crucial role in the film’s success and footfalls. But Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam decided to complete the film without a song.

Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music for this film. With Anirudh on board, Vijay Deverakonda decided to have no songs. Anirudh’s background score will be one of the key highlights of this film. Gowtam felt that the songs would spoil the mood and the flavour of the film. Vijay too voted for Gowtam’s choice. Karthi’s Khaidi too had no songs and Vijay Deverakonda is following the same pattern for this film. Sithara Entertainments is bankrolling this pan-Indian film made on a massive budget.