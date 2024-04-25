x
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Early Digital Releases: Producers breaking the Rules

Tollywood producers pledged to maintain a healthy gap of 8 weeks (minimum) between the theatrical release and the digital release. Though some of the producers have been implementing this, most of them are not much bothered. Several films are ready for streaming even before the theatrical run is coming to an end. Top producer Dil Raju’s recent film Family Star released on April 5th and the film will be available on Amazon Prime from April 26th. This is just three weeks from the theatrical release.

This is not a good sign for the theatrical business and it will have a strong impact on the footfalls for sure. Dil Raju who also happens to be the President of Telugu Film Chamber has been ignoring the promises made for Telugu cinema. Dil Raju is not the only producer to break the rules, but most of them are not much bothered. They are keen to recover most of their investment through the OTT deals and other non-theatrical deals.

