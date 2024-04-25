x
Exclusive: Anupama Parameshwaran’s Paradha

Exclusive: Anupama Parameshwaran’s Paradha

Praveen Kandregula made an impressive debut with Cinema Bandi and it was produced by Netflix and critically acclaimed directors duo Raj and DK. Praveen Kandregula is now ready with his second film and it features Anupama Parameshwaran in the lead role. Raj, DK and Samantha will unveil the first look and the title of the film tomorrow. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the film is titled Paradha and it is a realistic rural drama with loads of entertainment. Vijay Donkada, Sreenivasulu P V and Sridhar Makkuva are the producers.

Darshana Rajendran and Sangitha will be seen in other important roles in Paradha. Gopi Sundar is scoring the music and background score for Paradha. Anupama Parameshwaran is riding high with the super success of Tillu Square and she played a glamorous role for the first time in the film.

