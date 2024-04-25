Mythri Movie Makers ready with Next Biggie

Mythri Movie Makers is the top production house of Telugu cinema currently. After proving themselves in Telugu, the production house has been expanding their business to other languages. The production house is keen to do a straight Hindi film and the first Hindi project will be launched very soon. Gopichand Malineni will direct this mass entertainer and Bobby Deol is the lead actor. The shoot of this untitled film will start in June and the film releases next year. Bobby Deol made a strong comeback with Gadar 2 recently.

Gopichand Malineni is finalizing the actors and Thaman will score the music. Sunny Deol quoted Rs 70 crores remuneration for this pan-Indian film. The film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Gopichand Malineni made changes to the script that was made for Ravi Teja. The film was kept on hold due to budget constraints.