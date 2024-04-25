AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru

AMB Cinemas is one of the best multiplexes of Hyderabad and the 8-screen multiplex gives the best cinematic experience. Superstar Mahesh Babu and Asian Suniel are the partners of this prestigious multiplex. AMB Cinemas is now all set to thrill the Bengaluru audience soon and a formal pooja ceremony took place yesterday. The multiplex will be launched very soon. The family of Asian Suniel was present for the pooja ceremony.

Asian Cinemas in association with Mahesh Babu are also constructing a seven-screen multiplex in RTC Crossroads, Hyderabad. The multiplex will replace the iconic Sudharshan theatre in the region. Asian Cinemas also collaborated with Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and Vijay Deverakonda for multiplexes. Mahesh Babu is currently preparing for his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. The shooting formalities will commence in June or July this year.