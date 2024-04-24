Exclusive: Vamshi Paidipally to direct Shahid Kapoor

After all the Tollywood actors are busy with multiple films, Vamshi Paidipally has been in talks with top actors of Bollywood. He is said to have met Shahid Kapoor and discussed a script. Shahid Kapoor responded on a positive note and the film will kick-start next year after Shahid Kapoor is done with his current projects. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this pan-Indian film. Vamshi Paidipally is currently busy with the final script and the pre-production work commences soon.

Vamshi Paidipally last directed Varisu with Vijay and the film failed to live up to the expectations. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was the last release of Shahid Kapoor and he has a couple of web-based projects in the making. He is also shooting for Deva and the film releases in October this year. Rosshan Andrrews is the director and Siddharth Roy Kapur is the producer. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in Deva.