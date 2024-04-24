x
Nag turns a Cop

Published on April 24, 2024 by ratnasri

Nag turns a Cop

King Nagarjuna made his comeback with Naa Saami Ranga and the actor is essaying an important role in Dhanush’s upcoming film titled Kubera. Sekhar Kammula has picked up an action entertainer for the first time in his career and the shoot of the film is happening in and around Hyderabad. As per the update, Nagarjuna will be seen as a cop in this film and his role has enough prominence and is a crucial one. The film is expected to have its theatrical release next year in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Asian Cinemas are producing this big-budget attempt. Dhanush’s look from the film caught everyone’s attention and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for Kubera. Apart from this, Dhanush is shooting for two other films and they will have a release this year.

