Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe: Big Plans on Cards

Published on April 24, 2024 by ratnasri

Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe: Big Plans on Cards

Talented director Prasanth Varma scored big with Hanuman and he has the sequel Jai Hanuman ready for shoot. After Hanuman ended up as a massive hit, he wanted a top star to play Lord Hanuman in the sequel and the discussions are going on. Hanuman completed 100 days and the team celebrated the occasion. During his speech, Prasanth Varma revealed his big plans through Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

“Yes, all the speculations going on are true. I am in touch with some of the top stars of Bollywood, Tamil cinema. I have several films lined up in Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Several directors will direct these films and many of the top stars will feature in the projects. I am currently working on four films. The shoot of Adhira will start soon. Some of the biggest stars of the nation are going to work with Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe soon. Several actors approached me to be a part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. I am rewriting the scripts considering the stars” told Prasanth Varma.

Teja Sajja will reprise his role in Jai Hanuman and Niranjan Reddy will produce the sequel.

Next Nag turns a Cop Previous Why did Prashanth Neel meet Vijay Deverakonda?
