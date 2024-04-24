Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe: Big Plans on Cards

Talented director Prasanth Varma scored big with Hanuman and he has the sequel Jai Hanuman ready for shoot. After Hanuman ended up as a massive hit, he wanted a top star to play Lord Hanuman in the sequel and the discussions are going on. Hanuman completed 100 days and the team celebrated the occasion. During his speech, Prasanth Varma revealed his big plans through Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

“Yes, all the speculations going on are true. I am in touch with some of the top stars of Bollywood, Tamil cinema. I have several films lined up in Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Several directors will direct these films and many of the top stars will feature in the projects. I am currently working on four films. The shoot of Adhira will start soon. Some of the biggest stars of the nation are going to work with Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe soon. Several actors approached me to be a part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. I am rewriting the scripts considering the stars” told Prasanth Varma.

Teja Sajja will reprise his role in Jai Hanuman and Niranjan Reddy will produce the sequel.