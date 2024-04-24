Why did Prashanth Neel meet Vijay Deverakonda?

The other day, top director Prashanth Neel went to the residence of Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda and a picture of Prashanth Neel with Vijay Deverakonda’s manager surfaced online. Soon, gossips were all over that the duo will soon collaborate for a film which is untrue. Prashanth Neel got an invitation from Vijay Deverakonda and the duo met for a casual dinner and there was no movie proposal in the meeting. Prashanth Neel has a rush of big-budget films and he is occupied for the next three years.

He will soon commence the shoot of Salaar 2 which will release next year. Soon after this, he will direct an action entertainer featuring NTR in the lead role. The shoot starts next year and Prashanth Neel is also holding talks with top actors like Ram Charan. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama and he has two new films lined up. For now, both Vijay and Prashanth Neel are occupied with their respective films. It is just a dinner date.