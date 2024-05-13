x
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Violence took place at 120 places in AP, says Kanakamedala

Published on May 13, 2024 by

TDP senior leader and former Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Monday alleged that there was violences at 120 places across the state of Andhra Pradesh. He gave a complaint to the Election Commission seeking repolling in those places.

Kanakamedala alleged that the police have failed to protect law and order in the state during polling. The police acted in favour of the ruling party, he alleged. He further said that the police did not take action against the ruling party leaders despite the TDP giving complaints.

He demanded that action be taken against the YSR Congress candidates from Tenali, Tadipatri and Narasaraopet Assembly constituencies. He alleged that the MLA candidates of the ruling parties have attacked the voters and the TDP activists at the polling stations.

Kanakamedala also alleged that the ruling party leaders have destroyed the EVMs at several places. They did not allow the TDP and Jana Sena activists to enter the polling stations as polling agents, he alleged. He said that at several polling stations, voting was carried out without the presence of the TDP and Jana Sena polling agents.

The TDP former MP said that he had submitted the letter written by party president N Chandrababu Naidu to the election commission. He also gave another letter to the election commission on the electoral irregularities. He said that he wanted repolling in several places and wanted the election commission to take appropriate action.

Kanakamedala said that the police and polling officials have colluded with the ruling party at several places. The officials and the police have helped the ruling party against the rules, he alleged.

