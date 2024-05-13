x
Movie News

8 A. M. Metro, Emotional Rollercoaster Tugs At Heartstrings

8 A. M. Metro, Emotional Rollercoaster Tugs At Heartstrings

The film ‘8 A.M. Metro’ which is presently streaming on Zee 5 for free tells the meaning of life, how we can deal with traumas, and how eventually the healing process takes place. It has some beautiful dialogues with deeper meaning and poetic phrases.

The movie directed by Raj R who made the critically acclaimed Mallesham has received extremely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, praised for its sensitive portrayal of the characters’ struggles and its ability to resonate with viewers on a deep emotional level.

The film serves as a reminder of the importance of human connection and encourages viewers to be more compassionate towards those who may be silently struggling. It is a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers.

Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher are winning appreciation for their exceptional performances. Netizens hail this as one of the best movies in recent times. “Just finished watching this gem of a movie! It’s not just a film; it’s an emotional rollercoaster that tugs at your heartstrings,” reads a post by a Twitter user.

“What to say about #8AMMetro… It’s a breeze of cool air in this era of murders and thefts.. What performance by @gulshandevaiah and @SaiyamiKher .. Absolutely magnificent… ??” reads another post.

A netizen sharing his experience wrote: “Thought provoking, Intense, touched the chords of my heart! Raw and heart wrenching. Story is too good and the poetic part is the best. #8ammetro .”

Another Twitter user wrote: “”Grief, trauma bonds and one’s first step towards healing/seeking help, all of this is wonderfully put to film in 8AM metro by it’s wonderful cast and crew. Can’t recommend it enough. #8AMMetro .”

Experience the magic of 8 A.M. Metro on Zee5 for free.

