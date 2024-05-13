x
Movie News

Ram Charan pushes Game Changer

Published on May 13, 2024 by ratnasri

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently occupied with several works. He extended his support for Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram recently and he also accompanied Megastar Chiranjeevi for the Padma Vibhushan event in New Delhi recently. One big schedule of Game Changer with Ram Charan is planned in the month of May but Ram Charan pushed it to next month. Charan is also not ready to shoot in this scorching heat in May. The schedule is pushed to June.

The scenes without Ram Charan are currently being shot in and around Hyderabad. Ram Charan’s shoot was planned to be completed in May but it is now pushed to June. Ram Charan will complete his shoot before the middle of June. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in Game Changer and Shankar is the director. Thaman scores the music and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Game Changer releases this year. Ram Charan will join the sets of Buchi Babu’s film from July and the pan-Indian attempt is aimed for summer 2025 release.

