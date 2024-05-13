Exclusive: Sree Vishnu signs his 20th Film

After tasting a series of debacles, Sree Vishnu bounced back with Samajavaragamana, a comic entertainer. The actor turned a signing spree and he also hiked his fee. He is busy with 4-5 films currently and the talented actor signed his 20th film. Nandu, the writer of Samajavaragamana is making his debut as director soon and Sree Vishnu will be the lead actor in this film. Sree Vishnu gave his nod for Nandu’s script recently and an official announcement will be made soon.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment will produce this project and the shooting starts early next year. Sree Vishnu has wrapped up the shoot of Swag and the film releases soon. Hashit is the director and People Media Factory will produce this project. Mega Producer Allu Aravind’s GA2 Pictures also announced a film with Sree Vishnu and it will be directed by Caarthick Raju. Sree Vishnu also announced a film in the direction of Janaki Ram Marella.