BJP promised another governor post to TDP ?

The Bharatiya Janata Party at the centre has been honouring the requests of its alliance partners without any hesitation. Telugu Desam Party is one of the key coalition partners for the NDA government in Modi 3.0 and the BJP high command is trying its best to fulfill the demands made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu. Besides allotting funds to the development of Amaravati, the BJP is also according significant priority to the TDP while filling up prominent posts.

As part of alliance, the Telugu Desam Party has already secured two key cabinet berths in Modi’s government last year. Recently, Chandrababu’s lobbying resulted in announcement of seasoned politician and former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the governor of Goa. This is the first time a leader from the Telugu Desam Party is nominated for the constitutional post at the centre.

Now, the latest update from reliable sources in New Delhi hint that the Bharatiya Janata Party has promised another governor post to Telugu Desam Party and Chandra Babu Naidu has reportedly been told to send proposals the high command for finalising the candidature.

While Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s ascension as Governor of Goa is seen as a recognition for his clean image in politics and his loyalty to Chandrababu Naidu from the past four decades, the next appointment is likely to balance certain regional and caste equations. There are speculations that Naidu might suggest a BC leader from Rayalaseema as the next governor from Andhra Pradesh. Former Deputy CM KE Krishnamurthy is the forerunner for this post.

Though it was initially speculated that Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is in race along with Ashok Gajapathi Raju to be nominated as governors from Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu has reportedly dropped Yanamala from the list because he also hails from Uttarandhra region. There are reports that he might get a nominated berth or Rajyasabha seat.

Though it was in alliance with the NDA government during 2014-2019, the Telugu Desam Party didn’t get much priority except for one central ministry, but this time Chandrababu Naidu has managed to secure notable appointments for his party at the centre.