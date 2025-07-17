x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
View all stories
Home > Politics

BJP promised another governor post to TDP ?

Published on July 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Banakacherla Project: A Game Changer for Rayalaseema? Jagan Faces Backlash as Chandrababu Pushes Ahead
image
Ram Charan sticks to his plans
image
Is Rajamouli Reworking on the Script of SSMB29?
image
BJP promised another governor post to TDP ?
image
Photos: Junior Pre release Event

BJP promised another governor post to TDP ?

The Bharatiya Janata Party at the centre has been honouring the requests of its alliance partners without any hesitation. Telugu Desam Party is one of the key coalition partners for the NDA government in Modi 3.0 and the BJP high command is trying its best to fulfill the demands made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu. Besides allotting funds to the development of Amaravati, the BJP is also according significant priority to the TDP while filling up prominent posts.

As part of alliance, the Telugu Desam Party has already secured two key cabinet berths in Modi’s government last year. Recently, Chandrababu’s lobbying resulted in announcement of seasoned politician and former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the governor of Goa. This is the first time a leader from the Telugu Desam Party is nominated for the constitutional post at the centre.

Now, the latest update from reliable sources in New Delhi hint that the Bharatiya Janata Party has promised another governor post to Telugu Desam Party and Chandra Babu Naidu has reportedly been told to send proposals the high command for finalising the candidature.

While Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s ascension as Governor of Goa is seen as a recognition for his clean image in politics and his loyalty to Chandrababu Naidu from the past four decades, the next appointment is likely to balance certain regional and caste equations. There are speculations that Naidu might suggest a BC leader from Rayalaseema as the next governor from Andhra Pradesh. Former Deputy CM KE Krishnamurthy is the forerunner for this post.

Though it was initially speculated that Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is in race along with Ashok Gajapathi Raju to be nominated as governors from Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu has reportedly dropped Yanamala from the list because he also hails from Uttarandhra region. There are reports that he might get a nominated berth or Rajyasabha seat.

Though it was in alliance with the NDA government during 2014-2019, the Telugu Desam Party didn’t get much priority except for one central ministry, but this time Chandrababu Naidu has managed to secure notable appointments for his party at the centre.

Next Is Rajamouli Reworking on the Script of SSMB29? Previous Photos: Junior Pre release Event
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan sticks to his plans
image
Is Rajamouli Reworking on the Script of SSMB29?
image
AM Rathnam’s Big Bet on Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Latest

image
Banakacherla Project: A Game Changer for Rayalaseema? Jagan Faces Backlash as Chandrababu Pushes Ahead
image
Ram Charan sticks to his plans
image
Is Rajamouli Reworking on the Script of SSMB29?
image
BJP promised another governor post to TDP ?
image
Photos: Junior Pre release Event

Most Read

image
Banakacherla Project: A Game Changer for Rayalaseema? Jagan Faces Backlash as Chandrababu Pushes Ahead
image
BJP promised another governor post to TDP ?
image
Hindi as National Language: Jagan’s Controversial Remark – Lokesh & Pawan Push Back

Related Articles

Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses