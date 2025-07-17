x
Is Rajamouli Reworking on the Script of SSMB29?

Published on July 17, 2025 by nymisha

Is Rajamouli Reworking on the Script of SSMB29?

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are working on a Forest Adventure which is packed with loads of action. A major schedule of the film is planned to take place in Kenya this month and the shoot got pushed due to the ongoing protests in the country. The team has been on a hunt for alternate locales and the schedule is expected to commence next month. Meanwhile, Rajamouli is reworking on the script utilizing this break. Rajamouli and Mahesh have discussed few changes and the team of Rajamouli is doing changes to the script currently.

Reports say that the new schedule will commence in South Africa next month. Mahesh Babu will be seen in a new and stylish look in the film. Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan will be seen in other prominent roles in this big-budget attempt. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are maintaining privacy and they haven’t made any official statement about the film. Keeravani scores the music and KL Narayana is the producer of SSMB29.

