Black day for democracy? 3 Capitals halted in Council

CM Jagan Reddy’s 3 Capitals Bill was halted for a minimum of one month as it was referred to the Select Committee by the Legislative Council Chairman Sharief tonight. Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana immediately held a press conference to call it a black day in AP democracy and its legislature history. They accused Chandrababu Naidu of deliberately causing too much delay in the passage of the Capitals Bill eventually.

Minister Buggana also accused Council Chairman Sharief of going against democratic norms by using his discretion to send the decentralisation bill to Select Committee. Buggana felt very bad and said that the TDP could have defeated the Capitals Bill instead of going for Committee. The Minister said that it was evident that the Opposition leader personally camped in the Council gallery to ensure that Chairman disrupt democracy.

Now, the YCP had no choice but to wait for one to three months till the Council Select Committee submits its report. Only then, the Assembly once again can take up the Bill for further consideration.

The YCP Ministers addressed the people of AP and said that while their CM was striving hard to develop all three regions of the state equally, Chandrababu is using his 40 years industry to create all know kinds of hurdles.