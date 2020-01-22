Bheeshma Overseas by BlueSky

BlueSky Cinemas, one of the leading players in overseas market for Indian movies is now bringing another romantic comedy entertainer Bheeshma into overseas market.

Venky Kudumula who delivered hit comedy movie Chalo is coming up with another full-length entertainer Bheeshma.

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna playing leading roles followed by Ananth Nag (KGF fame), Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Sampath (Mirchi Fame), Naresh, Brahmaji and Ajay.

Music is being composed by Mahati Swara Sagar who composed songs for Chalo. Recently released teaser and song got very good response.

BlueSky Cinemas is excited to continue their relationship with Haarika and Hassine creations and Sithara Entertainment after a blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Our heartfelt thanks to Radhakrishna garu for giving this opportunity to BlueSky.

Bheeshma will be releasing on Feb 21st with overseas premiers on Feb 20th.

For further details on to exhibit in your local areas feel free to contact

Srini Unnam

732 586 0932

Srinivas

518 256 4507

movies@blueskycinemas.com

www.blueskycinemas.com

