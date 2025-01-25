SOLARA Honors Nara Lokesh’s Birthday with a CSR Drive in Mangalagiri

SOLARA, a leading online kitchen products company, organized a meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event at Mangalagiri Weavers Municipal High School to commemorate the birthday of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh. The event showcased SOLARA’s dedication to giving back to the community while celebrating the inspiring leadership of Nara Lokesh.

Founded in 2021 by Gopal Kolli, an NRI who returned to India, SOLARA has quickly risen to become one of the fastest-growing kitchen brands in e-commerce. With a current annual run rate of ₹100 crore, the company plans to hit ₹500 crore in the next three years, selling its products on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and own website. Alongside its business growth, SOLARA has consistently engaged in CSR activities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, demonstrating its commitment to community welfare.

This time, the company chose to give back to the community in Mangalagiri, distributing water bottles and essential health products to over 1,200 students and staff. The donations were a testament to SOLARA’s commitment to the welfare of the region. Notable guests attended the event, including Gannavaram MLA Shri Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, Member, Prohibition and excise procurement committee member Sri Meenavalli Macher Rao, and Amaravati Boating company CEO Tarun Kakani

Highlights of the Event

Yarlagadda Venkat Rao delivered an inspiring speech, encouraging students to learn perseverance from Nara Lokesh. He praised Lokesh for his hard work and dedication, mentioning how even on his birthday, he is tirelessly working in Davos to bring investments to Andhra Pradesh. Rao also highlighted Lokesh’s humility, revealing how Lokesh instructed SOLARA to replace his name with the “Pride of Mangalagiri” logo on the donated water bottles, emphasizing his focus on community pride over personal recognition.

Gopal Kolli, founder and CEO of SOLARA, expressed gratitude to Nara Lokesh for his unwavering support of Mangalagiri and its people. He shared how Lokesh, despite a narrow defeat in the last election, has continued to prioritize the region. “As per the vision of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who believes that children should be connected only to education and values and kept away from politics, we ensured that this program had no party symbols or colors on the bottles distributed to the students. Even on his birthday, Minister Lokesh’s dedication to working tirelessly in Davos to create job opportunities for the youth is truly inspiring.” Says MrKolli. He also thanked Headmaster Srinivas Rao for his instrumental role in making the event a grand success.

Impact:

The event provided much-needed resources to the students and underscored the importance of community-driven initiatives. SOLARA’s gesture of distributing water bottles and health products was warmly received, making a meaningful impact on the lives of the students.

This initiative reflects not only SOLARA’s corporate values but also the leadership of Nara Lokesh, who continues to inspire the region with his vision and humility. The program was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on all those who attended.

