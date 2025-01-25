x
Switch to: తెలుగు
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

SOLARA Honors Nara Lokesh’s Birthday with a CSR Drive in Mangalagiri

Published on January 26, 2025 by admin

TRENDING

image
SOLARA Honors Nara Lokesh’s Birthday with a CSR Drive in Mangalagiri
image
NTR congratulates Balayya for Padma award
image
Rajamouli’s post triggers a meme fest
image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award

SOLARA Honors Nara Lokesh’s Birthday with a CSR Drive in Mangalagiri

SOLARA, a leading online kitchen products company, organized a meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event at Mangalagiri Weavers Municipal High School to commemorate the birthday of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh. The event showcased SOLARA’s dedication to giving back to the community while celebrating the inspiring leadership of Nara Lokesh.

Founded in 2021 by Gopal Kolli, an NRI who returned to India, SOLARA has quickly risen to become one of the fastest-growing kitchen brands in e-commerce. With a current annual run rate of ₹100 crore, the company plans to hit ₹500 crore in the next three years, selling its products on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and own website. Alongside its business growth, SOLARA has consistently engaged in CSR activities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, demonstrating its commitment to community welfare.

This time, the company chose to give back to the community in Mangalagiri, distributing water bottles and essential health products to over 1,200 students and staff. The donations were a testament to SOLARA’s commitment to the welfare of the region. Notable guests attended the event, including Gannavaram MLA Shri Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, Member, Prohibition and excise procurement committee member Sri Meenavalli Macher Rao, and Amaravati Boating company CEO Tarun Kakani

Highlights of the Event

Yarlagadda Venkat Rao delivered an inspiring speech, encouraging students to learn perseverance from Nara Lokesh. He praised Lokesh for his hard work and dedication, mentioning how even on his birthday, he is tirelessly working in Davos to bring investments to Andhra Pradesh. Rao also highlighted Lokesh’s humility, revealing how Lokesh instructed SOLARA to replace his name with the “Pride of Mangalagiri” logo on the donated water bottles, emphasizing his focus on community pride over personal recognition.

Gopal Kolli, founder and CEO of SOLARA, expressed gratitude to Nara Lokesh for his unwavering support of Mangalagiri and its people. He shared how Lokesh, despite a narrow defeat in the last election, has continued to prioritize the region.  “As per the vision of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who believes that children should be connected only to education and values and kept away from politics, we ensured that this program had no party symbols or colors on the bottles distributed to the students. Even on his birthday, Minister Lokesh’s dedication to working tirelessly in Davos to create job opportunities for the youth is truly inspiring.” Says MrKolli. He also thanked Headmaster Srinivas Rao for his instrumental role in making the event a grand success.

Impact:

The event provided much-needed resources to the students and underscored the importance of community-driven initiatives. SOLARA’s gesture of distributing water bottles and health products was warmly received, making a meaningful impact on the lives of the students.

This initiative reflects not only SOLARA’s corporate values but also the leadership of Nara Lokesh, who continues to inspire the region with his vision and humility. The program was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on all those who attended.

Click Here for the photo Gallery

Previous NTR congratulates Balayya for Padma award
else

TRENDING

image
NTR congratulates Balayya for Padma award
image
Rajamouli’s post triggers a meme fest
image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force

Latest

image
SOLARA Honors Nara Lokesh’s Birthday with a CSR Drive in Mangalagiri
image
NTR congratulates Balayya for Padma award
image
Rajamouli’s post triggers a meme fest
image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award

Most Read

image
SOLARA Honors Nara Lokesh’s Birthday with a CSR Drive in Mangalagiri
image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu

Related Articles

palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree