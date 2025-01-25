NTR congratulates Balayya for Padma award

NTR congratulated his uncle and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna for getting the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. As soon the news about Balakrishna’s nomination was announced by the government of India ahead of the 76th Republic Day, there have been wishes galore for him from his fans and several personalities from Tollywood circle.

NTR immediately took to X and shared his excitement upon hearing the news. He posted “Heartiest congratulations to Bala Babai on being honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. This recognition is a testament to your unparalleled contributions to cinema and your relentless public service”. This post secured thousands of likes and reposts as Nandamuri fans are delighted with the Babayi – Abbayi bonding because there have numerous rumours that all is not well between both Balakrishna and NTR.

Balakrishna is the third actor from Tollywood after Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Megastar Chiranjeevi to be bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award. He acted in more than 100 films and appeared in several iconic roles. He won as Hindupur MLA three times and delivered his duties as an MLA quite efficiently. He recently scored a massive hit with his latest offering Daaku Maharaj which released during the Sankranti season.