x
Switch to: తెలుగు
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajamouli’s post triggers a meme fest

Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NTR congratulates Balayya for Padma award
image
Rajamouli’s post triggers a meme fest
image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes

Rajamouli’s post triggers a meme fest

India’s biggest director SS Rajamouli came up with a sarcastic post on his Instagram page at the stroke of midnight. With the caption ‘ Captured ‘, the RRR director subtly hinted that he seized the passport of actor and superstar Mahesh Babu who is going to play the lead protagonist in his upcoming globe-trotting action adventure. This post became a sensation on social media and triggered a meme fest.

That Mahesh Babu is a travel enthusiast is a known fact because he often goes on vacations throughout the year in between shooting gaps. Once Rajamouli commences the regular shooting of SSMB29, Mahesh might find it difficult to have time for his holidays until he completes the entire filming. Rajamouli usually takes much time to wrap up his films. Moreover, he doesn’t give much freedom to heroes to appear in public while shooting for films.

So, countless memes with Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli involving passport scenarios have hit different social media platforms since morning. Several users came up with hilarious images and humourous videos from Telugu films to match the situation and evoke laughter all over.

They used scenes from films like Okkadu with Passport related situations and created funny memes on this occasion. These memes are now trending all over X and Instagram. With just a single post, Rajamouli created a huge impact on social media.

The regular shooting of SSMB29 is likely to commence very soon. Recently, the team completed look tests with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The film will be made on a massive budget as an international project.

Next NTR congratulates Balayya for Padma award Previous Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
else

TRENDING

image
NTR congratulates Balayya for Padma award
image
Rajamouli’s post triggers a meme fest
image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force

Latest

image
NTR congratulates Balayya for Padma award
image
Rajamouli’s post triggers a meme fest
image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu
image
Bandi Sanjay says no to ‘Indiramma’ name

Related Articles

palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree