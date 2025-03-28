x
Mad Square Review – Only Few Laughs !

Published on March 28, 2025

Mad Square Review – Only Few Laughs !

MAD Square Movie review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Story:

In Mad Square, friends Laddu, Damodar, and Ashok continue their escapades from the original film, MAD. After Damodar’s unsuccessful political venture, the trio reunites at Laddu’s wedding, which takes an unexpected turn. Seeking a respite, they head to Goa for a vacation but soon find themselves accused of robbery. The plot follows their efforts to clear their names and navigate the challenges they encounter in Goa.

Analysis:

The sequel offers a mixed experience. While the opening scenes are bit engaging, the character dynamics that once felt natural now seem strained, and the authentic humor is noticeably diminished. The highly anticipated “marriage episode” in the first half, despite its buildup, delivers only occasional laughs and doesn’t fully meet expectations.

In the latter half, certain comedic elements, especially the exchanges between Murali Goud and Suneel, provide some amusement. The song “Na Muddhu Peru Swati Reddy” stands out and has achieved commercial success. However, these positive aspects are limited.

The original MAD was celebrated for its innocence and genuine character portrayals—traits that are notably lacking in this installment. Characters like Laddu and Damodar don’t resonate as effectively, and much of the comedy appears contrived.

Sangeeth Sobhan, Narne Nithiin, Ram Nithin, Vishnu, Suneel and Muralidhar Goud performed decently.

Technical :

Director Kalyan Shankar incorporates comedic elements into the film; however, many come across as no homework. A more refined first half with better character utilization could have enhanced the overall experience. Musically, only the “Swathi Reddy” song stands out, while the rest are forgettable. The background score is decent, the cinematography is adequate, and the production values are strong. The editing is satisfactory.

Positives:

*Few Comedy episodes in second half

Negatives:

*Forced Comedy
*Lack of genuine humor

Verdict:

Mad Square has its moments, but falls short of recapturing the charm and spontaneity that made its predecessor a hit.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

