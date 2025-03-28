x
Big News: Hrithik Roshan turning Director

Big News: Hrithik Roshan turning Director

Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan have been working on Krrish 4 for the past few months. The project got delayed due to the financial involvements and there are a lot of speculations after Siddharth Anand and his team walked out of the project. The latest update from the film is that Hrithik Roshan himself will direct the project. Top production house Yash Raj Films is now on board to produce the big-budget film along with FilmKraft Productions.

The regular shoot of the film commences early next year after Hrithik Roshan completes his current projects. “I’m passing the baton of the director of #Krrish4 to my son Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me. Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades. I couldn’t be more proud to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family,” Rakesh Roshan has officially announced.

More details about the film will be announced officially soon.

