Robinhood Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Venky Kudumula has delivered two blockbusters Chalo and Bheeshma. The scripts are simple but the entertainment made the magic in both the films. After a gap of five years, he is testing his luck with Robinhood and the film features Nithiin, Sreeleela in the lead roles. Nithiin who delivered a series of debacles has pinned many hopes on the film. David Warner will be seen in a cameo while Ketika Sharma was seen in a special song. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore essayed other prominent roles. Mythri Movie Makers produced Robinhood and the film released today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Ram (Nithiin) is an orphan and he is raised in an orphanage. He turns Robinhood to support the orphanage financially. He steals from the rich and donates to the orphanage. He keeps a pause to robberies after the cops are alerted. He joins a Security agency and he gets assigned to protect an NRI Neera Vasudev (Sreeleela). Neera lands into trouble and the rest of Robinhood is all about the story of Neera, her troubles and how Ram saves her life.

Analysis:

As the title suggests, Nithiin plays Robinhood who steals from the rich and donates to the poor. Nithiin for the first time picked such a role in his career. The initial episodes in the film are thoroughly entertaining. Venky Kudumula has written those episodes well and Ram escapes from the cops and he soon joins a security agency for the time being. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore manage to generate enough smiles. The ganja mafia did not work well. The first half of Robinhood is passable with decent entertainment.

The ‘Truth or Dare’ episode in the second half works well. Vennela Kishore has been decent in the second half. The rest of the entertainment doesn’t work in Robinhood. The intelligent play of the hero is a misfire. The controversial hook step from the song ‘Adhi Dha Surprise’ has been removed and this leaves the audience in shock. David Warner will be seen in a cameo and his screen presence is good. But he was not used to the core. The climax is designed well. There is a lot of confusion in the second half about the lead villain.

Performances:

Nithiin looked energetic and he had an entertaining role. He performed the role of Ram with ease and his dance movements were simple. He also looked stylish throughout the film. Sreeleela has no prominence in the film and the actress did her role as per the requirement. The comic episodes between Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore are good. These episodes saved the first half of Robinhood. This went missing in the second half. Venky Kudumula should have inserted such comic episodes in the latter half of Robinhood. All the other actors were decent.

The major strength of Venky Kudumula is his writing. He directed regular scripts and his writing skills elevated them and they were entertaining. But Robinhood is a misfire from the talented director. Without having a strong script, he banked completely on entertainment. The songs are shot well but the music is a disappointment. Mythri Movie Makers have spent lavishly on the film. Robinhood is a film which generates smiles at times and it ends up as a decent one time watch if you go without expectations.

