Strong Earthquakes Hit Myanmar, Shakes Felt in Bangkok

Two powerful earthquakes struck Myanmar today, causing damage and panic. The first quake, with a magnitude of 7.7, hit near Mandalay at around 11:50 AM. A second quake, measuring 6.4, followed shortly after. The shaking was so strong that people in Bangkok, Thailand also felt it.

In Bangkok, a tall building that was still under construction collapsed because of the tremors. At least one person died, and around 50 others were hurt. Some workers are still trapped under the broken concrete, and rescue teams are working hard to save them. People ran out of buildings in fear as the ground shook.

In Myanmar, a bridge between Ava and Sagaing regions fell down, and many buildings were damaged. So far, there are no official reports of deaths in Myanmar, but people shared scary stories of walls cracking and homes shaking. Many rushed outside for safety.

Both countries are now working to help those affected. Thailand’s Prime Minister called an urgent meeting to organize rescue efforts. Myanmar’s government is also assessing the damage.

Scientists say more aftershocks are possible, and people in both countries should stay alert.