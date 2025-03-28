x
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Ugadi gift: Chandrababu Govt announces Chairmen for 47 Agri Market Committees

Published on March 28, 2025 by swathy

MAD Square takes the Top Gear
Krithi Shetty in Nani’s The Paradise?
Vijayawada Moves Closer to Becoming a Greater Municipal Corporation
Photos : MAD Square Movie Success Celebrations
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Resolves Years-Long Salary Crisis for Water Scheme Employees

Ugadi gift: Chandrababu Govt announces Chairmen for 47 Agri Market Committees

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP-BJP-Janasena Govt announced chairmen for 47 Agriculture Market Committees (AMCs) on Friday. This good news comes as Ugadi gift to the second rung leaders, who have been lobbying for the AMCs and nominated posts.

According to the information provided by the TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance, 37 Agriculture Market Committee Chairmen posts have been given to Telugu Desam Party leaders, 8 to Janasena Party and 2 to BJP members.

The AMCs which got new Chairmen include Eluru, Pithapuram, Vishakapatnam West, Mangalagiri, Gudivada, Bobbili, Palasa, Nandyal, Mydukur, Dharmavaram, Narasaraopet, Hindupur and others.

As there has been intense competition between alliance parties and within parties for Market Committee Chairmen posts, CM Chandrababu Naidu has done extensive consultations with Janasena and BJP leaders before choosing the final names. Besides striking balance between parties, efforts were also made to ensure social justice in AMCs chairman posts selections.

After releasing the names of new AMC chairmen, alliance Govt stressed that efforts are also being made to fill up remaining AMCs posts and nominated positions in the Andhra Pradesh state.

MAD Square takes the Top Gear
Krithi Shetty in Nani’s The Paradise?
Priyanka Gandhi winning Malayalis hearts

MAD Square takes the Top Gear
Krithi Shetty in Nani’s The Paradise?
Vijayawada Moves Closer to Becoming a Greater Municipal Corporation
Photos : MAD Square Movie Success Celebrations
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Resolves Years-Long Salary Crisis for Water Scheme Employees

Vijayawada Moves Closer to Becoming a Greater Municipal Corporation
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Resolves Years-Long Salary Crisis for Water Scheme Employees
Palamuru Lift: Modi Sarkar says no to Telangana’s demand

