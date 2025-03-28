Ugadi gift: Chandrababu Govt announces Chairmen for 47 Agri Market Committees

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP-BJP-Janasena Govt announced chairmen for 47 Agriculture Market Committees (AMCs) on Friday. This good news comes as Ugadi gift to the second rung leaders, who have been lobbying for the AMCs and nominated posts.

According to the information provided by the TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance, 37 Agriculture Market Committee Chairmen posts have been given to Telugu Desam Party leaders, 8 to Janasena Party and 2 to BJP members.

The AMCs which got new Chairmen include Eluru, Pithapuram, Vishakapatnam West, Mangalagiri, Gudivada, Bobbili, Palasa, Nandyal, Mydukur, Dharmavaram, Narasaraopet, Hindupur and others.

As there has been intense competition between alliance parties and within parties for Market Committee Chairmen posts, CM Chandrababu Naidu has done extensive consultations with Janasena and BJP leaders before choosing the final names. Besides striking balance between parties, efforts were also made to ensure social justice in AMCs chairman posts selections.

After releasing the names of new AMC chairmen, alliance Govt stressed that efforts are also being made to fill up remaining AMCs posts and nominated positions in the Andhra Pradesh state.