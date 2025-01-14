Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Review – A Farcical Entertainer

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Story:

Satya Akella (Avasarala Srinivas) an NRI who heads America’s largest IT company, visits Telangana. During a party hosted by the Telangana Chief Minister, Satya is kidnapped by the Bijju Pandey gang, who demand the release of Bijju’s brother, Pappa Pandey. IPS officer Meenu (Meenakshi Chowdary) suggests bringing in former officer Y.D. Raju (Venkatesh) to handle the situation. Rest of the story is how Y.D.Raju, Meenu and team resolves the crisis

Analysis:

Audiences don’t typically expect a strong story or logic in director Anil Ravipudi’s films, but a basic level of storytelling and writing is still anticipated. The opening sequence itself sets the tone for what’s in store, with the plot revolving around a criminal gang kidnapping a CEO of Satya Nadella’s stature—an unbelievable moment right off the bat.

When the story transitions to a village in the Godavari region, the comedy provides some relief. Among the characters, Bulli Raju, the son of Venkatesh, stands out as the most entertaining. His web-series-inspired mannerisms strike a chord with the audience. The songs “Godari Gattu” and “Meenu” are visually appealing and add to the entertainment.

That’s about all the first half offers. In the second half, the focus shifts to Y.D. Raju and his team’s efforts to handle the situation and secure the release of Pappa Pandey from jail, forming the core of the narrative.

The second half becomes flat, resembling a series of disconnected skits. While the focus remains on delivering commercial entertainment, the comedy falls short even of farcical standards—a genre typically defined by improbable situations and exaggerated characters, which is a hallmark of Anil Ravipudi’s style. However, there is an audience for this type of humor, which might help the film achieve an average performance minimum at the box office.

Director Anil Ravipudi might scrape through this time, largely thanks to the blockbuster soundtrack. However, if his next film maintains this level of writing quality, it’s likely to fail.

Bheems Cecirolio’s music, already a blockbuster, is complemented by adequate picturization, adding to the film’s commercial angle.

Production Values are not up to the mark.

Venkatesh as Y.D Raju at his elements, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi are good fit for their roles. The boy who played Venkatesh’s son is the new find talent.

Positives:

Venkatesh’s Image

Anil’s fast paced direction

Bulli Raju character

Music

Negatives:

Cringe story and Scenes

Comedy lacks substance

Low cost Production values

Verdict:

“Sankranthiki Vasthunnamu” first half is passable, the entire second half is farcical. WHEN DONE RIGHT, Farcical comedy is ACCEPTABLE. However, when farcical genre falls short, it feels over-the-top, chaotic – precisely the issue with second half. Venkatesh’s star power and a couple of superhit songs manage this film a watchable one for family audience.

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Cinematography: Sameer Reddy

Music: Bheems Ceciroleo

Producer: Dil Raju

Production: Sri Venkateswara Creations